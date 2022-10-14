A MUST-SEE!! Stunning new construction. This modern farmhouse offers 3205 sq ft with primary on the main, 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs, 3.5 baths total, loft, and an unfinished bonus room(241 sq ft) on 2nd fl. Large modern kitchen with tons of cabinets, KitchenAid appliances, gas cooktop, and wall oven, and huge pantry. The living room features a gas fireplace, shiplap wall to ceiling, and solid rough-sawn beams with crown molding. The solid wood front door leads you into the beautiful entry with wainscoting and a half bath. The primary located on the main floor also features solid rough-sawn beams and crown molding. The primary bath has custom tile with a large walk-in shower and a separate soaking tub. Impressive stone retaining wall creates a flat and spacious back yard, with covered rear porch makes for great outdoor entertaining.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $619,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 13-year-old riding a dirt bike died Monday due to injuries he suffered in a head-on crash in Alexander County on Sunday.
A Lenoir man won a $700,000 jackpot from a $10 scratch-off lottery ticket.
The family of a Navy veteran killed after driving off a collapsed bridge has enlisted the help of wrongful death lawyers.
A Charlotte man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder during Catawba County Superior Court on Monday.
A body discovered in the backyard of a Conover home last month was identified as a missing 54-year-old man.
Friday's area football scores (Oct. 7, 2022)
When a tree tore through 75-year-old George Ramseur’s mobile home it left a gaping wound in the house that exposed the inside to the elements.
A 52-year-old woman was arrested on kidnapping and assault charges Tuesday morning.
Chick-fil-A ranked as the slowest fast food drive-thru. But there's a reason for that. Here's why.
Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted: “State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe.”