4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $609,900

A home by design with durable walls made of Polysteel concrete forms that provide high insulation. It comes with solar panels, metal roof coated with Gerard stone (lifetime warranty), access to the creek that can be used for kayaking/jet ski; it connects to Lake Hickory. The community offers access to the lake with boat ramp, gazebo, and picnic area. Main floor welcomes you to a 2-story great room with a gorgeous stone fireplace, large formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets, granite countertops, built-in oven, kitchen island, and tons of natural light, large home office and laundry room. The primary bedroom is on main level with tray ceilings, walk-in closets, double vanities, jetted tub and separated shower. The secondary bedrooms are on the second level with 2 full bathrooms. The basement has a big family room/gym area, and large sauna with a full bathroom. It has outside access to a covered patio. Plenty of room to entertain your family and/or friends. Come see it.