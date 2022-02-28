 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $609,900

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $609,900

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $609,900

A home by design with durable walls made of Polysteel concrete forms that provide high insulation. It comes with solar panels, metal roof coated with Gerard stone (lifetime warranty), access to the creek that can be used for kayaking/jet ski; it connects to Lake Hickory. The community offers access to the lake with boat ramp, gazebo, and picnic area. Main floor welcomes you to a 2-story great room with a gorgeous stone fireplace, large formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets, granite countertops, built-in oven, kitchen island, and tons of natural light, large home office and laundry room. The primary bedroom is on main level with tray ceilings, walk-in closets, double vanities, jetted tub and separated shower. The secondary bedrooms are on the second level with 2 full bathrooms. The basement has a big family room/gym area, and large sauna with a full bathroom. It has outside access to a covered patio. Plenty of room to entertain your family and/or friends. Come see it.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert