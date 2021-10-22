Don't miss out on this amazing property in the Snow Creek district w/ lake access. This updated 4bed/3 bath home is the car enthusiast & entertainer's dream. Enjoy life in a beautiful neighborhood yet have room to spread out on the double lot. There is a 40x40 detached full brick garage w/ 3- 10ft insulated garage doors easily housing 5-6 cars. Upon entry note the gorgeous & open dining, kitchen, and living room under vaulted ceilings. Split bedroom floor plan on the main w/ 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and laundry room; the spacious master having a private & dreamy bath & walk-in. The kitchen was remodeled w/ custom cabinets, granite tops, and SS appliances a few years ago. Hardwoods & lots of windows throughout the main level. Downstairs could be a 2nd living quarters having a full bath, 2nd living room, & bedroom. The basement also has a large open room w/ bar. Even more...covered patio area under the top deck & saltwater pool. Updates include a 30 yr roof in 2019, pool added 2016.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $609,900
