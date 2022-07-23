 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $600,000

Quality craftsmanship abounds in this 4 BR home in prestigious Moores Ferry. The stately entryway greets you w/ beautiful hdwds in foyer and coffered ceiling dining. Primary BR on main complete w/ dbl tray ceilings & private BA retreat. Primary BA has tile, double vanities, freestanding tub & separate shower. Generous living area, w/ high vaulted ceiling & stone fp. Kitchen abounds w/ counter space & storage, all bathed in the warm glow of their many beautiful lighting selections – both recessed & pendant lights over the large kitchen island. The heart of this home is complete with built-in stnls steel appliances, gas range, & wine cooler. Don't miss the gem awaiting you in the backyard, which is sure to provide countless evenings of relaxation and enjoyment. In addition to the gazebo & firepit, you will find a covered outdoor kitchen - containing sink, mini fridge & lots of counter space. Enjoy the bar top as you host the Summer evenings away in this backyard oasis.

