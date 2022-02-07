***STUNNING Designer Craftsman Home Nestled Against a Beautiful, Quiet Greenspace w/ Massive Bonus Areas & Storage*** 20-ft stone fireplace, custom cabinets in kitchen/laundry/3 full baths; granite counters, beautiful hardwoods on much of main floor & ceilings of front porch, entryway, & back porch. Main Level: Owner suite w/ moulded tray-ceiling, 2 large, walk-in closets w/ custom shelves, & bath w/ extra cabinetry; dual-head tiled shower; open design kitchen, living room, & dining room with abundant, ornate moulding; 2 spare bdrms; deck & large, covered back porch overlook greenspace. Spacious upstairs w/ massive bonus areas , spare bedroom, full bath, 3 extra rooms, huge walk-in attic.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $599,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Catawba County’s former utilities director was wined and dined to the tune of more than $40,000 by a contractor doing business with the county…
- Updated
A Charlotte-based developer with a history in Hickory is looking to expand the company's presence with a new residential development in northe…
A 38-year-old Conover man refuses to be vaccinated, even if the decision hinders his chance at a life-saving kidney transplant.
County leaders say they were 'unaware' of investigation into former employee charged in bribery scheme
- Updated
Catawba County leaders had little to say about a county employee being charged in a bribery scheme.
- Updated
A fire destroyed a pickup truck near the 126 exit on Interstate 40 in Hickory on Wednesday afternoon.
Hickory Police posted signs around the city that discourage people from giving money to panhandlers.
- Updated
A Newton woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Iredell County.
The Alderete family eats tacos nearly every day. The temptation is hard to avoid while running a taco truck.
- Updated
A driver involved in a police chase Monday morning was injured after he struck a power pole on Hwy. 16 North.
- Updated
A head-on collision in front of Viewmont Elementary School backed up traffic on Thursday afternoon.