4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $599,900

***STUNNING Designer Craftsman Home Nestled Against a Beautiful, Quiet Greenspace w/ Massive Bonus Areas & Storage*** 20-ft stone fireplace, custom cabinets in kitchen/laundry/3 full baths; granite counters, beautiful hardwoods on much of main floor & ceilings of front porch, entryway, & back porch. Main Level: Owner suite w/ moulded tray-ceiling, 2 large, walk-in closets w/ custom shelves, & bath w/ extra cabinetry; dual-head tiled shower; open design kitchen, living room, & dining room with abundant, ornate moulding; 2 spare bdrms; deck & large, covered back porch overlook greenspace. Spacious upstairs w/ massive bonus areas , spare bedroom, full bath, 3 extra rooms, huge walk-in attic.

