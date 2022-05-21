This 4 bedroom modern farm house plan is the perfect blend of beauty, simplicity and functionality. The board & batten exterior shed roof, timber accents and symmetrical windows on the first and second floor combine to create an amazing curb appeal. Off the foyer a door opens to a 1st floor bedroom with a large closet. Walk to the back, past the stairs you enter an open concept area of the home. The kitchen has a angled island with large sink and casual seating on the opposite side for casual meals. Large window, vaulted ceiling, built in's and fireplace give you an amazing feeling of home. Walk in from the garage to the mud room where you are greeted by a convenient built-in bench and closet. Just past that is your laundry area. Also provided in this home is a huge pantry capable of handling the best of entertainers. As we continue upstairs, there is large master suite, an amazing master bath and a walk-in closet. This home also contains 2 other bedrooms and a full bath.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $599,900
