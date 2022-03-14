4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $599,900

For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. This meticulously maintained two-story home in Winding Creek offers over 3,700 HSF and backs up to the neighborhood common area, giving it the most expansive, private backyard feel in the entire community! A welcoming covered front porch leads into a central foyer opening onto a vaulted ceiling great room with stone fireplace and plenty of windows for lots of natural light. The open kitchen offers bar seating, custom cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and an adjoining dining area with exit to the cozy screened porch. Split bedroom floor plan offers two bedrooms at the front of the house, with a private primary suite at the back of the house, which has two custom walk-in closets and a spa-like bath with tiled shower and double vanity. The laundry/mud room exits to the double garage. Upstairs, you'll find the huge bonus room, 4th bedroom, 3rd bath, office, storage space, and more. Sunny deck and manicured lawn. HOA Dues: $150/Year for common area maintenance.