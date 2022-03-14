For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. This meticulously maintained two-story home in Winding Creek offers over 3,700 HSF and backs up to the neighborhood common area, giving it the most expansive, private backyard feel in the entire community! A welcoming covered front porch leads into a central foyer opening onto a vaulted ceiling great room with stone fireplace and plenty of windows for lots of natural light. The open kitchen offers bar seating, custom cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and an adjoining dining area with exit to the cozy screened porch. Split bedroom floor plan offers two bedrooms at the front of the house, with a private primary suite at the back of the house, which has two custom walk-in closets and a spa-like bath with tiled shower and double vanity. The laundry/mud room exits to the double garage. Upstairs, you'll find the huge bonus room, 4th bedroom, 3rd bath, office, storage space, and more. Sunny deck and manicured lawn. HOA Dues: $150/Year for common area maintenance.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $599,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A woman was arrested on 19 warrants Friday after a local business reported a theft.
- Updated
Seventeen teachers left Newton-Conover City Schools to work for other school systems from March 2020 to March 2021.
- Updated
A man was seriously injured in a wreck involving a box truck on Interstate 40 near exit 138 Friday morning.
- Updated
Conover police have identified a suspect in the robbery of the Truist Bank in Conover.
- Updated
Hickory furniture manufacturer TCS Designs is being sued for wrongful death by the family of homicide victim Michelle Marlow.
Hickory woman charged with drug trafficking; 60 pounds of marijuana confiscated by sheriff's office investigators
- Updated
A Hickory woman was charged with drug trafficking after police said they discovered various drugs in her vehicle, including 60 pounds of marijuana.
A new internet company locating in Hickory has begun building out its fiber network in the city.
- Updated
A man wanted in the robbery of a Conover bank died Friday night during a chase with Nash County deputies on Interstate 95.
- Updated
A Lenoir man died in a two-vehicle accident on N.C. Highway 18 in Caldwell County on Wednesday.
- Updated
After a two-year hiatus, the Hickory Metro Sports Commission has announced the return of the Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame (CCSHOF) induc…