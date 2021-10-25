Don't miss out on this amazing property in the Snow Creek district w/ lake access. This updated 4bed/3 bath home is the car enthusiast & entertainer's dream. Enjoy life in a beautiful neighborhood yet have room to spread out on the double lot. There is a 40x40 detached full brick garage w/ 3- 10ft insulated garage doors easily housing 5-6 cars. Upon entry note the gorgeous & open dining, kitchen, and living room under vaulted ceilings. Split bedroom floor plan on the main w/ 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and laundry room; the spacious master having a private & dreamy bath & walk-in. The kitchen was remodeled w/ custom cabinets, granite tops, and SS appliances a few years ago. Hardwoods & lots of windows throughout the main level. Downstairs could be a 2nd living quarters having a full bath, 2nd living room, & bedroom. The basement also has a large open room w/ bar. Even more...covered patio area under the top deck & saltwater pool. Updates include a 30 yr roof in 2019, pool added 2016.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $599,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
One person is dead and two injured after a school bus collided with a truck Thursday afternoon in Newton.
- Updated
The North Carolina Highway Patrol has a request for drivers headed west during the next few days.
The Hickory Young Professionals announced Hickory’s Top 10 Under 40 this week. More than 60 people were nominated.
'I’m afraid I’ve moved into a rat-infested neighborhood;' trash piling up in St. Stephens creates concern among nearby homeowners
Three doors down and across the road from Mary Nalley’s home, a pile of trash has grown and grown.
- Updated
More homes for low-to-moderate-income residents will be coming to Hickory following the Hickory City Council’s approval of an agreement with C…
- Updated
Police confiscated 101 pounds of marijuana at a Maiden residence on Monday. Two people were arrested following a police search.
- Updated
A woman was seriously injured after a car backed into her at a gas station Tuesday morning.
- Updated
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of impersonating an officer.
- Updated
A three-vehicle crash blocked the southbound lanes of Lenoir-Rhyne Boulevard near Starbucks Friday afternoon.
- Updated
When a truck and a school bus collided at an intersection in Newton on Thursday afternoon, the crash was severe enough to kill the truck drive…