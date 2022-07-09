 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $599,500

Beautiful Family home in the desirable Falls at Cloninger Mill. This well maintained home on a cul-de-sac was new in 2017. The home features 4BR's , 3.5 BA's , private back yard. The kitchen you have been looking for W/ SS appliance, granite Ct tops, lots of great cabinet space, Kitchen Island W/seating and for the " CHEF " in you, a New Viking 5 Burner Gas Range/Stove.The open floor plan features a Great room with hardwood floors, 10' coffered ceiling, stacked stone fireplace and lots of windows for natural light. Hardwoods continue into the dining area.Main level Primary Suite will impress with lovely tile, stunning shower, large walk-in closet, beautiful vanities,your own private Oasis ! Upstairs you will find 3 large BR's 2 full BA's. Nice loft area that could be used as office or sitting room. Outside you will find a private yard, backed up to the woods. Lounge on the large deck, play in the plush yard or relax in your screened patio, enjoying your coffee and the chirping birds!

