Beautiful Family home in the desirable Falls at Cloninger Mill. This well maintained home on a cul-de-sac was new in 2017. The home features 4BR's , 3.5 BA's , private back yard. The kitchen you have been looking for W/ SS appliance, granite Ct tops, lots of great cabinet space, Kitchen Island W/seating and for the " CHEF " in you, a New Viking 5 Burner Gas Range/Stove.The open floor plan features a Great room with hardwood floors, 10' coffered ceiling, stacked stone fireplace and lots of windows for natural light. Hardwoods continue into the dining area.Main level Primary Suite will impress with lovely tile, stunning shower, large walk-in closet, beautiful vanities,your own private Oasis ! Upstairs you will find 3 large BR's 2 full BA's. Nice loft area that could be used as office or sitting room. Outside you will find a private yard, backed up to the woods. Lounge on the large deck, play in the plush yard or relax in your screened patio, enjoying your coffee and the chirping birds!
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $599,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities say a North Carolina man has drowned in the water off Oak Island and a handful of other swimmers in the area have needed assistance. A news release from the town of Oak Island said responders arrived Sunday afternoon to find the 52-year-old from Hickory had been pulled to shore and bystanders were administering CPR. Emergency medical personnel performed resuscitation efforts for over 30 minutes before pronouncing the man dead. The town says the deadly incident was among more than a half dozen calls for “rescue” in the Oak Island and Caswell Beach areas. Officials say the water remains unsettled due to Tropical Storm Colin, which dissipated overnight.
Update: Hudson woman charged in half-brother's death is pregnant, attorney says; suspect's father: She is not a monster
A Hudson woman charged with driving a pickup truck over her half-brother and killing him appeared in Catawba County District Court on Wednesday.
NEWTON — Newton welcomed The Chocolate Possum to the city during a recent ribbon cutting ceremony.
Two vehicles and a trailer were involved in a crash at on N.C. Highway 127 in Hickory shortly before 9 p.m., according to reports from the cra…
A former Catawba County official who pleaded guilty to receiving gifts worth thousands of dollars from a contractor is set to learn his fate n…
Transportation Insight, a logistics company with roots in Hickory, will soon be relocating its corporate headquarters to Atlanta.
Two vehicles collided around 8:29 p.m. at N.C. Highway 127 and First Avenue Southeast when the first vehicle, a Toyota 4Runner, ran a red ligh…
The fifth suspect charged in the shooting death of Shonniel Blackburn appeared in Catawba County District Court on Tuesday.
Nearly 50 years ago, John Miller’s coworker at a furniture plant in Hickory asked him to work at a startup furniture plant in Alexander County.
Police: 3 men lured another man to NC target before assault, shooting. They were using a 'Meet Up' app, investigators said.
Nearly a week later, police are releasing more details about a bizarre incident at Target, saying for the first time that someone was actually shot during the incident.