Located in Oliver's Landing, this gorgeous and breathtaking modern style 4BR/3BA home with golf course views and lake access won't be on the market long! The house was built in 2020, is in immaculate condition and offers a great floor plan for entertaining inside and outside. The living room features gas logs, kitchen, dining room, primary bedroom, 2 secondary bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms are on the main level as well as a 2 car garage. There are plentiful windows and recessed lighting all throughout the main level. The spacious kitchen features quartz countertops, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances! The primary bedroom offers a roomy master bathroom with a soak in tub and a tiled shower as well as a walk in closet! The home is located on the golf course with amazing views as you relax on a very nice covered porch! This is a MUST SEE property!!
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $595,000
