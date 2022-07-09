 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $589,900

A MUST-SEE!! Ready to close in 2-3 weeks. Private lot backed up to woods and open common space on right. This new construction modern farmhouse with basement features first-floor guest bedroom and full bath. The upstairs features large primary suite with vaulted ceiling, large custom tile shower, and 2 additional bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. Enter into the bright front hall taking you to the open great room with vaulted ceiling and rough-sawn beams, wainscoting and crown mold throughout. Beautiful gray cabinets with floating shelves, 36" gas Bosch range, and large angled island with sink. The walk-out basement is over 1300 sq ft with a roughed-in bathroom. Walk-in from the garage to a drop zone with a bench, laundry, and a huge pantry off of the kitchen. Gas log fireplace and shiplap walls and ceiling add to the upgraded finishes. Covered front and rear porches are great for outdoor entertaining. Multi-zone gas furnace and tankless water heater. Take a tour today before it's gone!!

