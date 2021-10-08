4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $579,900

Elegantly appointed, this 4BR/3BA single level home is located in the prestigious lakefront golf community of Oliver's Landing! Featuring an open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout, gorgeous golf course views, relaxing screened porch & a 3 car garage! Upon entering the front doors you will instantly be impressed with the quality and craftsmanship! The welcoming foyer is adjoined by the formal dining room & great room with a beautiful coffered ceiling & stacked stone gas fireplace. A large kitchen island provides seating for guests & lots of room for prepping/displaying food and drinks, custom kitchen cabinets with granite countertops & a sunny breakfast area with views that are sure to please! The owner's suite features a tray ceiling & a spacious ensuite with separate vanities, walk-in closets, a garden tub and tiled shower. There are 2 gracious guest bedrooms on the main level. The upper level offers a bonus/4th bedroom & access to attic/storage space. A must see!