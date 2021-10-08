Elegantly appointed, this 4BR/3BA single level home is located in the prestigious lakefront golf community of Oliver's Landing! Featuring an open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout, gorgeous golf course views, relaxing screened porch & a 3 car garage! Upon entering the front doors you will instantly be impressed with the quality and craftsmanship! The welcoming foyer is adjoined by the formal dining room & great room with a beautiful coffered ceiling & stacked stone gas fireplace. A large kitchen island provides seating for guests & lots of room for prepping/displaying food and drinks, custom kitchen cabinets with granite countertops & a sunny breakfast area with views that are sure to please! The owner's suite features a tray ceiling & a spacious ensuite with separate vanities, walk-in closets, a garden tub and tiled shower. There are 2 gracious guest bedrooms on the main level. The upper level offers a bonus/4th bedroom & access to attic/storage space. A must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $579,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Newton man shot and killed a woman and then took his own life at the Newton newspaper office on Friday, the Newton Police Department confirm…
- Updated
The bodies of a Newton couple were found inside the Observer News Enterprise building late Friday, according to a release from the Newton Poli…
Below, find salary databases for all salaries over $25,000 for employees of Catawba County, CVCC, Catawba County Schools, Hickory Public Schoo…
- Updated
Motorcycle rider dies near Exit 130.
- Updated
Tangela Parker’s parents have received threatening phone calls, her attorney said in Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday.
- Updated
A man is in stable condition after Hickory police officers shot him in the parking lot of the Corner Pocket lounge.
A man authorities say is one of the leaders of a drug trafficking ring in Catawba County is on trial.
Paying public employees well brings better services to the citizens they serve, according to one of Catawba County’s highest-paid government o…
The cheers were loud and sustained when Marlee Kale was announced as St. Stephens’ homecoming queen. She smiled, bowed and even curtsied on th…
- Updated
Prosecutor Leslie Dismukes referred to a man on trial for drug charges as “the kingpin of Hickory” during her opening statement Tuesday.