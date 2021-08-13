4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $574,900

This property is an entertainer's dream with views of Lake Hickory from every window in the back! Stylishly updated home w/ 4 bedrooms (main and upper master) and 3.5 baths. No expense was spared on the newly remodeled kitchen w/ custom cabinets, high-end appliances, quartz tops, 5 person island, coffee bar, sub-zero fridge drawers, and more. The gorgeous and lg. living room offers vaulted planked ceilings & entry into the all-weather room. The main also offers a half bath and laundry room. The master on main has multiple closets, an office, & a private bath w/ a steam shower, jacuzzi tub, & private veranda. Upstairs find 2 more full baths & 3 bedrooms, one being a 2nd master w/ a luxury styled private bath. Vacation every day w/ the open-air top decks, dock, poured patio w/ sunken 6 person hot tub. Private dock w/ 3 jet ski slips, platform area & covered boat slip. Updates 2018-2021.. HVAC, flooring, gutters, full exterior re-paint, hot tub, windows, & more.Owner is a licensed broker.