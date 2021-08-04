This move-in ready home has so much to offer! 2 masters on main-4 bedrooms w/two additional bonus/flex rooms-this house has it! If you entertain, there are multiple places to convene: lg great room that opens to a 456sq.ft. screened porch, open dining, gathering room that opens to lg. patio. Kitchen features top of line stainless steel Thermador appliances (6 burner gas stove top) Dbl. ovens-walk-in pantry plus wine closet. Large island w/bar sink. Open concept living with a transitional feel-master suites on both ends of home with reading nooks, both suites have baths that offer tubs and showers with double vanities, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, Open concept living in a beautiful golf course community.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $574,900
