4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $569,900

$10,000 Price Reduction A MUST-SEE. Stunning new construction in Winding Creek, Private lot backed up to woods and open common space on right. This modern farmhouse with unfinished basement features first-floor guest bedroom and full bath. The upstairs features large primary suite with vaulted ceiling, large custom tile shower, and 2 additional bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. Enter into the bright front hall taking you to the open great room with vaulted ceiling and rough-sawn beams, wainscoting and crown mold. Beautiful gray cabinets with floating shelves, 36" gas Bosch range, and large angled island with sink. The walk-out basement is over 1300 sq ft with a roughed-in bathroom. Walk-in from the garage to a drop zone with bench, laundry, and a huge pantry off of the kitchen. Gas log fireplace and shiplap walls and ceiling add to the upgraded finishes. Covered front and rear porches are great for outdoor entertaining. Multi-zone gas furnace and tankless water heater.