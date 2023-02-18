This new construction home is located in the Northwest Hickory Waterstone subdivision. The open floor plan features a large kitchen with pearl white cabinets, an island, beautiful granite tops, and a tile kitchen backsplash. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet, dual vanities, separate toilet, and tile shower. The house has a pantry and an extra linen closet for storage. The house features 3 bedrooms on the second floor which have large, walk-in closets with a shared double-sink vanity bathroom. All bathrooms have durable tile flooring. The rest of the house features luxury vinyl flooring. The large laundry is situated on the first floor. The living room features a modern, electric fireplace. The house has an unfinished basement that has all electric and plumbing connection ready to be finished. The basement is made of durable superior walls. Great schools systems in the surrounding area. Enjoy this beautiful house with a neighborhood pond.