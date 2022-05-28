4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $568,615

To be built charming Beaufort model home in wooded (.69 acres) Crystal Falls. Location with potential seasonal water views. With a stately welcoming foyer, this home has been smartly designed with a formal dining room, study and main level guest suite. The main level maximizes both living and entertaining options for you and your guests. Like the outdoors?Enjoy outside with your optional screened porch and/or deck portion to expand the functional indoor outdoor living areas. This home also offers you the option to finish the attic area for maximum storage or recreation with a third floor game room and/or bedroom. The three car garage is standard in this well designed home allowing room to grow if necessary! Choose this or any of the other 18 pans Caruso homes offers in their portfolio of homes. Photos of similar home are for representation only and may include options, upgrades or elevations not included in this home land package price. Contact Builder representative for details.