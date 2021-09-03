Brick Lakefront 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, steel-frame home located in Oliver's Landing. The main level open-layout offers hardwood & tile flooring, formal dining room, family room, full laundry room, half bath, living room with cozy fireplace, open kitchen with all appliances and has access to the front entry way, 2-car garage and large deck area + partially framed siting area over looking lake Hickory. The upper level includes the large primary bedroom with walk-in closet + large primary bath, and an additional 3 bedroom(s)/1 bath. The unfinished basement has a finished office area and the potential to easily be finished with access to an outside area. Quality home built with a steel-frame, blown insulation, updated EI septic pump and new roof dated to 2019. Enjoy Lake Hickory in your own backyard. Oliver's Landing offers golf and a community club house for your enjoyment. Schedule your viewing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $565,000
