4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $559,900

Look Now! Move in ready townhome in Moores Ferry Landing. There are so many features to love about this home- it's impossible to list them all- see it for yourself! The main level boasts all hardwoods, a dining room, living room with brick fireplace & gas logs, master suite with laundry and WIC-spacious bathroom with double vanity and tiled shower enclosure, storage closets and half bath. The main level, well appointed kitchen, is open to the living room and features high-end fixtures, it will surely be a favorite of the new owner! Off the main level living room is the screened patio and outdoor entertainment area with gas grill connection and retractable awning. Enjoy privacy in the backyard- a rare find for a townhome! The screened porch is a great place enjoy nature. 3 additional bedrooms, a full bath, craft/storage room and den are on the second level. There's nothing quite like this home- to appreciate the craftsmanship and beauty it must be seen in person!