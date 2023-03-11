NEW Winding Creek home; Modern Farmhouse plan w/primary BR on main. Lg kitchen w/island, pantry, gas cooktop, wall ovens, breakfast bar. Open plan w/gas FP in living room w/Shiplap wall to ceiling. Primary BR has en suite walk-in shower, separate soaking tub. 2nd level features 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Over 3,200 SF heated living space. Covered back porch offers more entertaining space for you to enjoy. Great location close to Lake Hickory & numerous parks & recreational area. Photos are representative to the finished home. Up to $10,000.00 in buyer incentives with acceptable offer and quick closing.