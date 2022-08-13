 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $549,900

Move right in! This 2018 construction has been meticulously maintained and features 9' ceilings and wood floors on the main level, formal dining room with wainscoting, two-story great room with stacked stone gas fireplace and adjoining kitchen with white cabinetry, center island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, pantry, laundry, and breakfast area opening onto the rear covered patio. The main level master suite features a spa-like bath with tiled shower, soaking tub, and huge walk-in closet. Upstairs, you'll find three bedrooms, all with walk-in closets, two full baths, and two walk-in attic storage areas, plus a spacious den with large storage closet. Private backyard with beautiful professional landscaping and backing up to woods. HOA Dues: $350/year for common area maintenance.

