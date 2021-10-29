4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $549,000

CALL MICHELLE HRIN (828) 302-7572 AT REALTY EXECUTIVES (828) 328-8900. Custom built 4 bd/4.5 ba brick and rock exterior home on 2.07 acres, lower level features high ceilings, architectural detail, living room with gas logs, formal dining room and huge chef's kitchen for entertaining with island, opening for industrial size fridge, flat cooktop, and gorgeous cherry cabinets. Hardwood and tile flooring throughout. Office/bonus room and full bath on lower. Owner suite with large walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub and sunroom with private exit. Laundry/mud-room with security camera system & 1/2 bath leads to over-size garage. Brand new roof installed Spring 2021. Recent 2nd floor updates include new tile floor in foyer and hardwoods. 3 bds. with 3 full baths including jack and jill and large closets, 2nd owner's suite. Exterior acreage with 150 ft. wrought iron front fence with gate equipped to add electronic opening system. Numerous out-buildings including a detached garage. Well and septic, city water available. Bring your toys!