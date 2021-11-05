A timeless craftsman style in NW Hickory. Turn-of-the-century charm and modern updates. Kitchen features soapstone counter tops and sink, Granite island, beautiful oak cabinets, gas cook top and gas convection oven,a second convection oven, double dishwasher, refrigerator, This flows nicely into a Lg formal dining room with oak hardwood floors and quarter sawed oak trim. Off to the side is a relaxing sun room. Enter the living room through 4 ft oak pocket doors, where you have ample room for entertaining. You have a den with a cozy fireplace, and a Lg double door to open and adjoin these spacious rooms. Primary on main. The impressive wood work continues with a beautiful wood spiral staircase that heads up to a large landing and three additional BR's and a BA. Off of one room there is a screened porch over the downstairs sun room. Partial unfinished basement. Guest house out back is 1 BR,1 BA, has HVAC, tankless water heater . Short walk to Downtown and the new CITY WALK. A must see.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $539,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Hickory police are investigating claims of an assault at Frye Regional Medical Center.
- Updated
Arrest warrants were issued for 40 people for illegal drug, gun and gambling activity at a convenience store in Lenoir. The business lost its …
- Updated
A driver involved in a fatal SUV-motorcycle crash Oct. 22 has been charged with death by vehicle, a Hickory police report says.
- Updated
Recently, the arrival and departure of flights emblazoned with Mexican symbols on the plane have caught the attention of people in Hickory.
Several road improvement projects in Catawba County could lose funding, and others may be delayed for years.
Will DNA, renewed focus solve 30-year-old Hickory homicide case ? Family, police hope death can be resolved
Thirty years ago, a young man was found dead in the Hickory High School parking lot. Today, Hickory police investigators are waiting on DNA ev…
- Updated
Two newcomers were elected to the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education on Tuesday.
- Updated
Before Friday, four men had either pleaded guilty or been found guilty in connection with the 2016 murders of Deidra Ramseur and Mark Wilson a…
At a political event in Raleigh, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson was introduced as “a spiritual John the Baptist.” Then, speaking, Robinson depicted hi…
- Updated
A car collided with a utility pole at the intersection of Second Avenue SE and N.C. 127 Tuesday morning, knocking out traffic lights and backi…