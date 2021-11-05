4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $539,000

A timeless craftsman style in NW Hickory. Turn-of-the-century charm and modern updates. Kitchen features soapstone counter tops and sink, Granite island, beautiful oak cabinets, gas cook top and gas convection oven,a second convection oven, double dishwasher, refrigerator, This flows nicely into a Lg formal dining room with oak hardwood floors and quarter sawed oak trim. Off to the side is a relaxing sun room. Enter the living room through 4 ft oak pocket doors, where you have ample room for entertaining. You have a den with a cozy fireplace, and a Lg double door to open and adjoin these spacious rooms. Primary on main. The impressive wood work continues with a beautiful wood spiral staircase that heads up to a large landing and three additional BR's and a BA. Off of one room there is a screened porch over the downstairs sun room. Partial unfinished basement. Guest house out back is 1 BR,1 BA, has HVAC, tankless water heater . Short walk to Downtown and the new CITY WALK. A must see.