Fabulous new construction home in The Falls! This stylish new home offers an open concept design featuring a great room with formal dining area, and open kitchen with center island. The main level master suite has a private bath with tiled shower and his/hers vanities. Upstairs, you'll find three spacious bedrooms, a hall bathroom, and a huge bonus room (second master) with 3rd full bath. Covered rear terrace. Low maintenance stone and fiber-cement siding. New retaining wall, grass seed laid and drains places in and around yard. Mud room has custom shelves and bench, kitchen was upgraded to make more cabinet and counter space. Upgraded light fixtures. Custom stair rails and custom built in shelves in living room. This home is ready to go MUST SEE!!
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $535,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Hickory man died in a two-vehicle wreck on N.C. Hwy. 16 on Tuesday afternoon. Three additional people were injured.
Jason Lail was healthy before he got COVID-19. He loved to hunt and fish. He played with his children. He had no medical conditions.
This letter to the editor can be found in today's print edition on page A4.
- Updated
A former Hickory High teacher has been arrested on 20 counts of statutory rape dating back to 2015.
- Updated
A crash on N.C. Hwy. 16 shut down traffic on Tuesday afternoon.
- Updated
Catawba County saw 13 new COVID-19 deaths of county residents and 566 new COVID-19 cases over seven days.
- Updated
Law officers charged a Long View man after seizing cannabis-infused food, psilocybin mushrooms, pills and drug paraphernalia.
Emergency workers in Catawba County were called out to a drug overdose earlier this year. The team revived the patient with Narcan, a drug use…
In my role at Public Health, I have become accustomed to seeing troubling COVID-19 data in our community, but the data we released Wednesday g…
- Updated
Area prep football scores from Friday, Sept. 10