4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $530,000

Welcome home to this beautiful, brick, custom built home in the Winding Creek community. This gorgeous home has 4 bedrooms with the spacious primary bedroom on the main level. The home has a formal dining room, open 2-story living room with a gas-log fireplace. The family room opens to a screened-in back patio that overlooks the private, fenced back yard. Lovely kitchen with large center island with seating, granite countertops and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Prefinished hardwood floors throughout the main level. Head upstairs to 3 large bedrooms including a guest suite with a private full bathroom which is perfect for visiting family. This home is absolutely stunning! Convenient to NC-127 which has plenty of restaurants, stores and shopping. Also convenient to I-40. Close to Lake Hickory and Lakeside Marina.