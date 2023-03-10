Modern Farmhouse is perfect for your family! Main level boasts open floor plan w/modern kitchen featuring upgraded appliances, floating shelves, large island & pantry, Bosch range, tankless water heater. Breakfast & great room offer limitless entertainment options. Laundry room conveniently located on main floor along w/guest BR, dining room & double garage. Upstairs you will find primary suite w/vaulted ceilings & luxury en suite bath. 2 additional bedrooms feature vaulted ceilings & shared bath. Walk-out basement offers endless expansion opportunities w/roughed in plumbing for bath. One of Winding Creek's best lots backs up to woods and adjoins a common area. Up to $10,000.00 in buyer incentives with acceptable offer and quick closing.