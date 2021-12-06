This 4 bedroom modern farm house plan is the perfect blend of beauty, simplicity and functionality. The board & batten exterior shed roof, timber accents and symmetrical windows on the first and second floor combine to create an amazing curb appeal. Off the foyer a door opens to a 1st floor bedroom with a large closet. Walk to the back, past the stairs you enter an open concept area of the home. The kitchen has a angled island with large sink and casual seating on the opposite side for casual meals. Large window, vaulted ceiling, built in's and fireplace give you an amazing feeling of home. Walk in from the garage to the mud room where you are greeted by a convenient built-in bench and closet. Just past that is your laundry area. Also provided in this home is a huge pantry capable of handling the best of entertainers. As we continue upstairs, there is large master suite, an amazing master bath and a walk-in closet. This home also contains 2 other bedrooms and a full bath.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $529,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Suspect in death of LR student in court; Izard was held at gunpoint by Caldwell County residents when found inside family vehicle
- Updated
Quavius Shamond Izard appeared in Catawba County District Court on Monday. He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lenoir-Rhyne…
- Updated
A motorcyclist died in a wreck on N.C. 127 in Alexander County on Tuesday evening.
- Updated
A former Hickory police officer convicted of slamming a woman to the pavement will be resentenced. His original sentence was tossed by a feder…
Fatal car wrecks investigated by the N.C. Highway Patrol in Catawba County doubled from 2018 to 2020. The jump coincides with the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more than 40 years, people have been buying pecans, peanuts and more from the Suttles Nut Farms truck during the holiday season.
MAIDEN — Two Catawba County small businesses were recognized by the North Carolina Small Business Center Network (SBCN) during its fall meetin…
Shawna Cloninger keeps a cooler in her car in case she finds herself in a city with a Trader Joe’s grocery store. She is always prepared for a…
- Updated
If Dick Hewitt isn’t at the end seat at the bar of his cafe, his regulars notice.
- Updated
Police say officers foiled an attempted robbery of an ATM in Hickory.
The Verizon store on North Center Street will be relocating to the site of the former Rite Aid drugstore building next to the Publix grocery, …