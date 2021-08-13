For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. This meticulously maintained home in Laurel Forest offers three levels of living space, stylish decor, and amazing location within walking distance to city parks and Lake Hickory! The main level has been tastefully remodeled and offers beautiful wood floors, two-story foyer, living room with gas fireplace flanked by built-ins, and an open kitchen with dining area, bar seating, all new cabinetry, Quartz countertops, stainless appliances, and includes a walk-in pantry, half bath, adjoining sunroom and exit to the double garage. The main level also offers a spacious den/playroom and office space with doors to rear deck. The second level features a large master suite with walk-in closet, bath with tiled shower, soaking tub, double vanity, and convenient access to the laundry room. A central hallway leads to three additional bedrooms, a hall bath, and stairs to the third level bonus room & conditioned storage area. Super level lot with circular drive, deck, & private tree-lined backyard.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Investors are bringing new life into a familiar downtown Newton restaurant space.
'My blood run cold:' Victim's family reacts to first court appearance of Tangela and Eric Parker in Catawba County court
- Updated
Nearly seven months after Michelle Marlow was killed at her workplace in Hickory, the couple charged in her death made their first appearance …
- Updated
Editor's note: This story was updated at 10:05 a.m on August 9 to correct an error.
- Updated
Greydon Hansen, 28, of Hickory will spend at least 64 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of murder Thursday in Catawba Coun…
Prison sentences for 11 members of a methamphetamine trafficking ring in Catawba, Lincoln, Caldwell and Alexander counties were handed down th…
- Updated
Four years ago, two men shot into a vehicle parked outside of J. McCroskey’s Irish Pub and Grill in Hickory. The gunshots killed three young a…
The Division of Water Resources is investigating a spill of roughly 38,500 gallons of wastewater into Lake Hickory, according to a release fro…
Sending her kids to school was a difficult decision last year for Sarah Luhrs, a Catawba County Schools parent.
- Updated
Get rid of your bird feeders, advise wildlife experts, who say that's one way to keep birds safe from a new disease.
- Updated
Tammy Watts said the shooting deaths of her son and his cousin were not random.