4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $525,000

For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. This meticulously maintained home in Laurel Forest offers three levels of living space, stylish decor, and amazing location within walking distance to city parks and Lake Hickory! The main level has been tastefully remodeled and offers beautiful wood floors, two-story foyer, living room with gas fireplace flanked by built-ins, and an open kitchen with dining area, bar seating, all new cabinetry, Quartz countertops, stainless appliances, and includes a walk-in pantry, half bath, adjoining sunroom and exit to the double garage. The main level also offers a spacious den/playroom and office space with doors to rear deck. The second level features a large master suite with walk-in closet, bath with tiled shower, soaking tub, double vanity, and convenient access to the laundry room. A central hallway leads to three additional bedrooms, a hall bath, and stairs to the third level bonus room & conditioned storage area. Super level lot with circular drive, deck, & private tree-lined backyard.