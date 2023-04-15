A must see. This NEW CONSTRUCTION 4 bedroom modern farmhouse provides beauty and functionality. A welcoming 2 story foyer leads to 1st floor bedroom with large closet and full bath next door. Past the stairs you enter the open Great room, kitchen and dining area. Kitchen has an angled island with large sink and casual seating on the opposite side for casual meals. Modern floating shelves and upgraded Bosch gas convection oven and dishwasher. Bright large windows, cathedral ceiling with rough-sawn beams, built in's and gas log fireplace give you an amazing feeling of home. Walk in from the garage to the mud room where you are greeted by a convenient built-in bench and closet. Just past that is your laundry area leading to a huge pantry. As we continue upstairs, there is large master suite, an amazing master bath and a walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Upgraded custom tile and interior trim packages. Too many extras to list.