Maple Place! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath gem is located in a cul-de-sac in a great NW location. Spacious kitchen with modern stainless steel appliances, plenty of space and large island. Hardwood floors throughout. Large dining room. Light-filled great room. Main-level primary suite with nicely appointed primary bath featuring double sink vanities, free-standing tub, walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Separate laundry room with utility sink. Three bedrooms upstairs including one with an ensuite bath...all have walk-in closets. Open loft space is perfect for an office. Rear patio overlooks nice, level yard.