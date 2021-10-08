Fabulous new construction home in The Falls! This stylish new home offers an open concept design featuring a great room with formal dining area, and open kitchen with center island. The main level master suite has a private bath with tiled shower and his/hers vanities. Upstairs, you'll find three spacious bedrooms, a hall bathroom, and a huge bonus room (second master) with 3rd full bath. Covered rear terrace. Low maintenance stone and fiber-cement siding. New retaining wall, grass seed laid and drains places in and around yard. Mud room has custom shelves and bench, kitchen was upgraded to make more cabinet and counter space. Upgraded light fixtures. Custom stair rails and custom built in shelves in living room. This home is ready to go MUST SEE!!
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $515,000
