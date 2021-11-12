4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $515,000

Newly built luxurious brick home right in the heart of Mt.View with a wonderful view of Bakers Mountain. Tucked away and private but within walking distance to the Elementary school will put a smile on anyone who purchases it. Constructed with high end Robert Abbey Light Fixtures gives this beautiful home the sparkle it deserves . Equipped with a three car Garage , walk in pantry ,master on the bottom floor, walk in crawl space that holds all the utilities and a huge bonus room upstairs . Act fast no city taxes on the beauty will motivate buyers quickly . Schedule an appointment today