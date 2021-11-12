Newly built luxurious brick home right in the heart of Mt.View with a wonderful view of Bakers Mountain. Tucked away and private but within walking distance to the Elementary school will put a smile on anyone who purchases it. Constructed with high end Robert Abbey Light Fixtures gives this beautiful home the sparkle it deserves . Equipped with a three car Garage , walk in pantry ,master on the bottom floor, walk in crawl space that holds all the utilities and a huge bonus room upstairs . Act fast no city taxes on the beauty will motivate buyers quickly . Schedule an appointment today
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $515,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two men died in a wreck on Old Shelby Road on Monday afternoon.
- Updated
Two people are dead, firefighters say, at a crash on Old Shelby Road, south of Interstate 40.
Watch now: Tie vote means masks remain in place for Catawba County Schools; board deadlocked for second consecutive meeting
- Updated
There were groans of dissatisfaction from people in attendance after the Catawba County Schools Board of Education, for a second consecutive m…
- Updated
A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Thursday night on N.C. 127. The driver left the scene and was found several hours after the incident.
- Updated
A Newton man will spend at least 26 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder this week.
- Updated
Niki Watkins has made a career slinging drinks but she thinks of herself as one of the “best paid therapists in the world.”
- Updated
Most employees with Catawba Valley Health System must be vaccinated against COVID-19 in accordance with a federal mandate.
- Updated
Area prep football scores from Friday, Nov. 5
- Updated
A Catawba County Schools bus was struck in the rear by another vehicle Wednesday morning, according to a Catawba County Schools news release.
Mooresville High School sent students home at 9 a.m. Wednesday due to an apparent suicide of a student on campus.