For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Amazing location for this two-level contemporary home in Country Club Park! Uniquely positioned to maximize privacy and golf course views, this 5,000 HSF home offers a main level with vaulted ceiling great room, soaring stone fireplace, and windows overlooking the in-ground pool and golf course beyond. Off the great room, you'll find a formal dining room and spacious kitchen with Viking gas range, center island with bar seating, and exits to the side deck and upper-level double garage. The main level also features two bedrooms, including a primary suite with sitting area, two bathrooms, walk-in closet, and adjoining sunroom with hot tub. The full lower level has a huge rec room, two bedrooms, bathroom, home gym/bonus room with laundry area, and 3rd/4th garage bays. The expansive pool deck has beautiful landscaping, heated pool, outdoor full bath, pool storage rooms, and roll-out awning for shade. Being sold "AS IS" by owner's POA.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $499,900
