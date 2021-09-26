For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Impeccable colonial revival located in the heart of Oakwood in NW Hickory. Enjoy a picturesque setting on a tree-lined street in this 3-level family home within walking distance to Oakwood Elementary, City Walk, & downtown Hickory. Inside, the main level has 9' ceilings and a central foyer opening onto the great room and formal dining room with built-in display cabinet that doubles as a pass-through to the kitchen, which features updated appliances with gas range and Quartz countertops. The oversized great room has a wood-burning fireplace flanked with built-ins, plenty of natural light, and opens to the kitchen, study & private screened porch. The study has an adjoining full bath and could double as an extra bedroom suite if needed. Upstairs, you’ll find three bedrooms, including a primary suite with walk-in closet and a bath with double vanity and large tiled shower. The full lower level has a rec room with fireplace & wet bar, 4th bedroom suite, large office space, and storage.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Caldwell County Schools Board of Education called an emergency meeting Thursday morning to approve Rob Bliss as the new principal of South…
New owners, new look for Conover hotel; Patels have big plans for former La Quinta Inn on Fairgrove Church Road
For the Patels, running a hotel is a family affair.
- Updated
Fifteen Catawba County residents died due to COVID-19 in the past week.
- Updated
Hampton Heights golf course has been sold to a developer and the last opportunity to hit the greens is less than two weeks away, the Hampton H…
Hickory High restroom vandalized; school administrators are investigating to find out who is responsible
- Updated
A men’s restroom at Hickory High School was damaged last week, according to an incident report filed by the Hickory Police Department.
- Updated
Sunday’s Hickory Crawdads season finale against the Rome Braves in Georgia was canceled due to an COVID-19 outbreak on the Crawdads.
- Updated
The confirmation of the course’s fate comes after months of rumors that the course’s days were numbered.
- Updated
Robin Colley texted her mom “I love you” every morning, and she was set to get married next month. But because of COVID-19, her family is left only with memories of her.
Hickory residents who have observed heavier air traffic over Hickory are not imagining things.
- Updated
A murder trial in Catawba County was postponed for a second time, this time ending in a mistrial. The second delay came Thursday when attorney…