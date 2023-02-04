Stunning custom home in Forest Creek Estates! Gorgeous entry with 8 ft solid wood door. 18 ft 2-story entry that opens into formal dining room with deep trey ceiling. Seller has added a custom gas fireplace with a granite mantel/base. Split wooden staircase with wrought iron spindles leads to 3 BR, 1 FB and laundry room. Beautiful hardwoods through out and tile flooring in bathrooms...No Carpet! Ceramic tile in kitchen, gorgeous stone backsplash, designer antique white cabinetry, all SS appliances. Granite countertops and island open to breakfast area adjoining open family room with vaulted ceiling for entertaining. Huge primary BR on main with sitting area and built-in bookshelves. Deep trey ceilings. Primary bath with granite and beautiful walk-in tiled shower. Soaking tub with privacy windows. Huge closet with stackable W/D that stays. Great view off the private balcony overlooking wooded yard. Huge walk-out unfinished basement (already plumbed) w/stone patio for your hot tub!