LOOK NO FURTHER! This lovely, transitional in NE Hickory offers SO much charm, character and curb appeal. You will fall in love with all this beauty offers: rocking chair front porch, elegant entry way flanked with sitting area and dining room. Cozy family room with stone fireplace, built-ins, coffered ceiling all open to beautiful custom kitchen with granite countertops, island, gas range with hood. Great sight line to your back yard from kitchen and family room! Large primary bedroom on main level with luxury bath and walk-in closet. Nice laundry room with good cabinet and counter space, cubby built-ins in hallway. Super spacious upper level offers three bedrooms with large closets and a nice full bath with double vanities. Amazing fenced back yard that is private, level and has room to roam. Oversized, side loading garage. You will enjoy hours of relaxing or entertaining on your beautiful covered patio area. This well maintained home is impressive from start to finish!
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $499,000
