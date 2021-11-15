4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $489,900

This 4 Br, 3.5 Bath home on a corner lot is within walking distance of downtown shops and restaurants. Home built with 1942 charm has updated kitchen and bathrooms and is ready to move-in. This chef's kitchen has large gas stove, stainless steal appliances, marble counters, walk-in pantry and attached keeping room. The closet off the kitchen has hook up for laundry. Primary Br is on the main floor with two closets and walk in shower, the living room has a wood burning fireplace, and the extra large covered deck is over 700 sq feet. The walk-out basement has a bedroom, full bathroom, living area, two flexible rooms can be office/gym/or playroom, and a heated workshop. Partially fenced in backyard with double carport and front circular drive. HVAC in 2021, 2018 and roof in 2017. This home is what living in Hickory is all about.Please call April Buckminster with Hickory Real Estate Group to set up a showing. (828)308-1716