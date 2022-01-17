4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $479,000

2 year old home in the Hidden Oaks subdivision in close proximity to the Lenoir Rhyne university area. One story house with an open floor plan. Large kitchen with custom cabinets and quartz countertops. The kitchen island fits 5 chairs. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances. The house has both hardwood and porcelain tile floors. The house has 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. The master bedroom features a large shower; a free-standing tub; 2 vanities with a sink each; a linen closet; a private toilet; and a large, walk-in closet. The first bedroom features a private bathroom with a toilet, sink, tub and a walk-in closet. The final two bedrooms both have french-door closets. They share a bathroom, a private toilet, and a double-sink vanity. The living room, dining room, and foyer feature 12-foot ceilings. The house includes a front porch, a large back porch plus a deck, a large laundry room, a closet pantry, and other various storage closets.