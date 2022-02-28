 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $475,000

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $475,000

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $475,000

Beautiful custom built home, constructed by Stan Whittington. The living room offers cathedral ceiling, and a gas log fireplace. The spacious kitchen offers a six burner gas cook top, a large walk in pantry, and a built in mixer lift in the island. In the large main level master suite you will find a tray ceiling. The master bath offers a double vanity, jetted tub, a large shower, and heated tile floor. Did I mention, MAIN LEVEL laundry. On the upper level you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a large bonus room for entertaining. Relax on the screened porch or sit out back on the composite deck and watch the kids play in the fenced yard. Tons of extras in this home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert