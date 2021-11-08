4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $469,900

Call The Andi Jack Team Today-828.455.6299-Gorgeous executive style home in desirable Lawson's Creek. Upon entry note the lovely formal dining area and open concept kitchen & great room with vaulted ceiling & fireplace. We love the additional den and fireplace off of the kitchen perfect for office space or flex space. Great floor plan with a primary bedroom on the main- spacious bathroom with double sinks and separate shower and tub. High end kitchen w/closet pantry, granite tops, custom cabinets, breakfast bar, & SS appliances. Upstairs find 3 more spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and a great Jack and Jill Bathroom Layout. We love the cul-de-sac location with the one of the largest backyards in Lawson's Creek!