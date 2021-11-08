Call The Andi Jack Team Today-828.455.6299-Gorgeous executive style home in desirable Lawson's Creek. Upon entry note the lovely formal dining area and open concept kitchen & great room with vaulted ceiling & fireplace. We love the additional den and fireplace off of the kitchen perfect for office space or flex space. Great floor plan with a primary bedroom on the main- spacious bathroom with double sinks and separate shower and tub. High end kitchen w/closet pantry, granite tops, custom cabinets, breakfast bar, & SS appliances. Upstairs find 3 more spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and a great Jack and Jill Bathroom Layout. We love the cul-de-sac location with the one of the largest backyards in Lawson's Creek!
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $469,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Hickory police are investigating claims of an assault at Frye Regional Medical Center.
- Updated
A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Thursday night on N.C. 127. The driver left the scene and was found several hours after the incident.
- Updated
A driver involved in a fatal SUV-motorcycle crash Oct. 22 has been charged with death by vehicle, a Hickory police report says.
- Updated
Arrest warrants were issued for 40 people for illegal drug, gun and gambling activity at a convenience store in Lenoir. The business lost its …
Several road improvement projects in Catawba County could lose funding, and others may be delayed for years.
- Updated
Two newcomers were elected to the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education on Tuesday.
At a political event in Raleigh, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson was introduced as “a spiritual John the Baptist.” Then, speaking, Robinson depicted hi…
Two Conover men were charged with trafficking heroin following a traffic stop on Monday.
- Updated
A car collided with a utility pole at the intersection of Second Avenue SE and N.C. 127 Tuesday morning, knocking out traffic lights and backi…
- Updated
A baby injured in a shooting in Lenoir is in stable condition and recovering, according to a news release from the Lenoir Police Department.