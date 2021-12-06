4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $469,900

Beautiful home in highly desired Olde Mill Landing that will be your entertaining hot spot. Enter the front door from your circle drive and be greeted by beautiful hardwoods. The main level features a large office/den, spacious formal dining room, along with a large eat-in kitchen and living room. Just off of the kitchen you can escape the day watching TV and enjoy the afternoon breeze on your custom-built screened-in back porch. Upstairs you will find all four bedrooms with two full baths. The master suite has plenty of room with a jetted tub for those evening soaks. The fully finished basement with half bath is sure to please. with access to your double car garage and also has access to the back yard. This house sits conveniently on a dead end street in a very family friendly neighborhood! Reserve your showing today!