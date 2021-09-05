In the heart of NW Hickory, this one level brick ranch with a basement has lots to offer. Kitchen with island and breakfast area. The spacious living room/dining room is graced with a stone floor-to-ceiling fireplace and access to rear deck. Generously-sized owner suite has a walk-in closet and private bath. Hall bath has a double sink vanity. Downstairs is another bedroom and full bath and large den with fireplace and built-ins with wet bar. Follow the easy path to a sitting deck overlooking the lake access. Per seller: "The lot is in the back end of a cove and has been silted in throughout the years. There is enough water access to launch a kayak or canoe when the water level is up. If the water level is down, you can still launch a kayak or canoe but you're going to get your feet muddy. Truly lake access for non-motorized boats."
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $469,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch Now: Catawba County Schools reverses mask decision; angry parents voice displeasure as police officers provide security for board
- Updated
Catawba County Schools Board of Education held an emergency meeting on Tuesday to review COVID-19-related quarantines and positive test cases …
- Updated
Masks will be required for Catawba County Schools students and faculty when indoors on school grounds.
- Updated
The Catawba County Schools Board of Education has called an emergency meeting for 6 p.m. today at the Catawba County Schools Administrative Se…
- Updated
The Hickory area could get several inches of rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida starting late on Tuesday into Wednesday, Carolina Weather…
- Updated
Firefighters from Hickory, Mountain View and Long View extinguished flames and assessed damage at James Oxygen and Supply after the propane ex…
- Updated
Catawba County is facing a “tsunami” of COVID-19 cases, according to the county’s public health director.
- Updated
A Catawba man was charged with trafficking in cocaine following a police search where over 1,000 grams of cocaine was found, according to a ne…
- Updated
Catawba County saw 602 new COVID-19 cases in one week and seven deaths.
A farm equipment manufacturer in Conover plans to expand and create almost 150 new jobs with a minimum wage of $30 an hour.
Watch Now: Maiden man charged with first-degree murder in fatal hit-and-run in Hickory appears in court
- Updated
A Maiden man appeared in court on Wednesday to face charges for a hit-and-run that killed a Conover man.