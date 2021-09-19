 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $469,000

Just minutes from downtown Hickory and several major highways, this 4bedroom brick home is nestled in a quite little neighborhood among its picturesque landscaping of flowers, fountains and trees. This executive style home offers it all, with amazing outdoor gardens for relaxing or enjoying activities with family or friends. This home with its ornate grounds will not last, make it yours today! Call Dale today at 828.612.7248 to schedule your appointment

