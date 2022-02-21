4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $464,900

Welcome home to Lawsons Creek neighborhood. Home offers open floor plan. The main floor has an office/study, kitchen with new appliances 2021 that is centrally located between a formal Dining and breakfast area that opens up to a cathedral living area and grand staircase with iron spindles. This floor also has half bath and large laundry room with sink. Step out back to a lovely fenced in back yard, screened in porch which is 300sqft not included in house sqft and patio for all your outdoor fun. Let's not stop there. Go back in and up the beautiful staircase where we have a large landing that overlooks the living area and offers a great area for relaxing with a good book or homework stations for the kids. The hall bath is easy accessed by the 3 bedrooms. Then lets open the door to the master suite with its large walk-in closet with another closet. Lets not forget the beautiful bath with large double vanity, jacuzzi tub and separate shower. New HVAC 2021 Pro Sqft Measurements.