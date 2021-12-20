This large beautiful home has three levels of finished living area, and a large rear yard with in-ground pool, it will surely be your own paradise! Inside the front door, a spacious foyer leads to either the den to one side, or the formal dining room to the other. Moving to the rear of the home, you find yourself in the eat-in kitchen with tons of countertop space, and brand new granite. The sprawling living room completes this level. From here, you can go outside to the large deck with a view of the back yard and pool area. The basement level has two separate living areas and a full bathroom. Both areas in the basement have its own walk-out to a covered patio under the deck that leads direct to the pool area. On the top floor, you will find two spacious secondary bedrooms, a large hall bathroom with dual sinks, and the laundry area in the hallway. Completing this home is a large primary suite with spacious attached bath, complete with dual vanities and a private water closet.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A jury found Jamar Franklin Robinson, 30, of Newton, not guilty on first-degree murder charges Thursday in Catawba County Superior Court.
A jury found Jamar Franklin Robinson, 30, of Newton, not guilty on first-degree murder charges Thursday.
Zahra Baker’s tragic story has been told many times and in various formats. On Sunday night, an HLN true crime series “Lies, Crimes and Video”…
- Updated
A 62-year-old Newton woman died Friday when the car she was driving ran off the road and struck a tree, according to a release from the N.C. S…
- Updated
Closing arguments were made Wednesday in a murder trial in which Jamar Franklin Robinson, 30, of Newton, faces a first-degree murder charge.
- Updated
A case of a rare bacterial staph infection was identified in Caldwell County. It is the 16th confirmed case of the bacteria in the U.S. since 2002.
- Updated
City leaders came together Thursday evening to mark the completion of the City Walk, a milestone in Hickory’s efforts aimed at improving quali…
The large arches over N.C. 127 in Hickory were lit up Thursday evening as leaders gathered to mark a major milestone: completion of the City Walk.
- Updated
Kraft is using its cream cheese shortage as a marketing opportunity.
- Updated
Demarcus Kashaun Pollard, 30, of Hickory, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Monday in Catawba County Superior Court.