4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $435,000

HERE IT IS! Mt. View's Brickfield subdivision, ALL BRICK Ranch w/fin bonus rm/BR suite plus full bsmt (partially fin), fenced backyard & screen porch!! Stunning front dr pkg w/transom window, opens to beautiful foyer; formal DR, columns, chair railing, crown mldgs, hdwd flrs; open LR w/hdwd firs, gas log FP, huge picture window looking out to beautiful screen porch w/stunning wood tongue & groove vaulted clgs; arched doorway into eating area & kitchen, w/hdwd firs, corner island, quartz countertops, pantry, crown mldgs & cer tile backsplash; split BR plan, 2 large BRs w/jack-n-jill BA, crown mldgs & chair railing; 1/2 BA w/cer tile flr & pedestal sink; large mstr suite w/tray clg, BA w/wide tile firs, dbl vanity & huge WIC, laundry rm; fin bonus rm over gar w/full private BA; full bsmt w/huge fin den w/lam hdwd firs & french doors into massive unfin bsmt area (pre-plumb for BA), epoxy flrs plus 2nd huge stg rm; fenced bkyd; dbl gar; 2 yr old roof; 4 yr old HVAC & so many more updates! Call Gina King/Realty Executives for more information at 828-320-3883!