4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $429,900

Call The Andi Jack Team today-828.291.9514-Welcome Home to NE Hickory- Over 2900+/- Sqft situated on .70+/- Acres on a quiet street! Main level features 2STY Great Room, Formal Dining Room, Breakfast Nook, and Large Kitchen! Primary Bedroom is situated on Main Level- Large Walk In Closet, Separate Shower and Tub. 2nd Level - Three Additional Bedrooms one with its own bathroom and office/flex space. Basement -Features Additional Workshop and Spacious 2Car Garage. You will love the privacy and low county taxes.