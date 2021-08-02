4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $389,000

This sophisticated Mid-Century Modern home was the ANCHOR HOME in this subdivision back in the day! It has such a nod to nostalgia, and affection for simple design with dramatic touches through-out like the eat-in kitchen with wood-burning fireplace, terra cotta colored tile, mahogany framed windows and doors, multiple cedar-lined closets, and doors with door knobs in the middle. Dining room has original light fixture and iron railing picked out and designed by original home owners. Owner's suite offers four cedar-lined closets and en-suite bathroom has individual vanities. The secondary bedrooms have well appointed closets and are conveniently located to the newly remodeled bathroom. Large unfinished basement offers a garage and additional storage space. New floors in dining & living area, new carpet, gutters and garage door. Come check out all the details of the past and imagine all the future possibilities of this amazing home and make it yours today!! Showings start 5:00 on 7/1.