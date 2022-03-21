 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $365,000

Come see this beautiful well maintained home close to dinning, shopping, groceries, you name it. Home comes fully furnished, minus a couple personal items. Great back yard with small creek and plenty of room to roam. Rear decks located on the main level and 2nd floor master bedroom. The basement has a 2 car garage and finished bonus room, which could be your man/woman cave. The finished basement area is heated and cooled but not calculated in the overall sq footage as you have enter through unheated space/garage to enter the room, but has all the requirements to become a 5th bedroom if desired. Heated basement area is 363 sq st. This one want last long, schedule your showing today!

