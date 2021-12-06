4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $352,500

Great 4 Bedroom/3 Bath home with finished walkout basement and double lot in Carolina Springs subdivision. Hardwood and tile floors, fireplace, and vaulted great room. Kitchen features stainless appliances, a pantry, and sunny breakfast area. Relax on the beautiful back deck with pergola that overlooks the large yard and woods. 14x24 wired building. Separate room off garage could also be a bedroom or office. Double lot gives you .83 total acres. Great location away from noise and traffic, but still just 10 minutes to town. Don't miss this one! See virtual tour at https://tinyurl.com/4bwptx2m. Call 828-455-3133 for more details or to schedule a private tour!